10 Questions with Bob Vienckowski

Bob moved to Stowe many years ago from Seaside Park, N.J. He is an avid fan of the Mets, the Jets, surfing, great seafood, live music and all kinds of beer and spirits. You may know him from Stowe Beverage, where he holds court while taking care of patrons, answering questions about their favorite libations and general trivia about the area. He has a fantastic cat named Shadow and a seemingly endless supply of great stories to tell.
1. What’s your favorite thing about working in Stowe?
It’s work, but you can still escape.
2. What are your favorite and least favorite things about your job?
The customers and the customers.
3. What is your favorite season, and why?
Summer for all the great outdoor concerts and the absence of snow.
4. What qualities do you most appreciate in a friend?
Loyalty.
5. What is a talent you have that almost nobody knows about?
I can shuck clams blindfolded.
6. If you could have any superpower, what would it be?
To be a time traveler.
7. Who has been the biggest influence on your life?
My dad.
8. You are going to be away for several months alone and can bring one book, one movie, one thing to eat and one album. What do you bring?
Book: Bob Dylan “All of the Songs.” Movie: “Lord of the Rings.” Food: Faroe Island salmon. Album: Bob Dylan’s “Blonde on Blonde.”
9. You’re having a dinner party. What three people, alive or not, real or imaginary, would you invite?
My father and both of my grandfathers.
10. If you were the ruler of the world, what two things would you do by decree?
Free health care for everybody and no waiting for anything.
