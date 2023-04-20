10 Questions with Barbara Getty

Barbara Getty grew up in Michigan but made Stowe her home in 2004. Along with selling real estate, she started a property management company, Haven Property Management, in 2006 to offer services to a handful of her real estate clients.
Barbara has two adult children, Ashley and Joey, and one perfect grandson, Carter. Her husband, Doug, is a firefighter for the city of Orlando and spends two weeks a month with her in Vermont. Together they have two dogs, Dredd, a Great Dane and son of Echo, her late Great Dane, and Buddy the little mutt.
Barbara loves her company and what she does for a living, and she also loves road trips, cooking gourmet meals, hanging out with family and evenings by the fire.
1. What’s your favorite thing about working in Stowe?
The beautiful mountain views. A lot of my work is outside, and I never tire of the beautiful surrounding mountains.
2. What is your favorite season?
My favorite season by far is fall. Growing up in Michigan, fall was beautiful. In Stowe the fall colors are amazing. A drive through the Notch on a crisp fall day is one of my favorites.
3. What are your favorite and least favorite things about your job?
My favorite thing about my job is the interaction with my clients. Taking care of their homes is very gratifying for me. The least favorite part of my job would be mice. Live mice, dead mice, mice poo. I very much dislike mice.
4. What qualities do you most appreciate in a friend?
Honesty. All relationships are built on trust. Often one does not want to hear the truth, but I would rather navigate the truth than be lied to.
5. What is a talent you have that almost nobody knows about?
I write books. None of my books are actually completed. I have several started, all fiction. When I do finally finish one, I will self-publish it for my kids and grandson.
6. If you could have any superpower, what would it be, and why?
Teleportation. Simply so I could be in two places within seconds.
7. Who has been the biggest influence on your life, and why?
This one is tough as it’s actually three people, my kids and grandson. Ashley, my daughter and first born arrived when I was 19 years old, so she and I basically grew up together. Her brother Joey arrived five years later, and we became a family of three. These two little humans changed the course of my life in so many ways. Ashley is the strongest woman I’ve ever known. She was born with a mission and the strength to overcome anything in her path. Joey was born with a heart of gold and the most incredible sense of adventure I’ve ever seen. Carter, my grandson, is the sweetest, most intelligent and kind individuals on the planet. He has overcome so much and every day he continues to be kind and loving.
8. You are going to be away for several months alone and can bring one book, one movie, one thing to eat and one album. What do you bring?
Book: “The Boston Cooking School Cookbook” by Fannie Farmer. Movie: “The Stand” by Stephen King. Album: “Helen Reddy’s Greatest hits.” Food: Navel oranges from Florida.
9. You’re having a dinner party. What three people, alive or not, real or imaginary, would you invite?
Harriet Tubman: she had more courage and bravery in her than an army. Jim Morrison, so I can find out what really happened. Genghis Khan: I am curious what trait in a human would ignite so many souls to follow them to their inevitable demise.
10. If you were the ruler of the world, what two things would you do by decree?
Free or affordable worldwide health care for everyone, and free or affordable education through four years of college for all.
Bonus: Do you have a favorite motto?
My business motto is: Live the life you love. We’ll take care of the rest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.