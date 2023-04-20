10 Questions with Barbara Getty

Barbara Getty

Barbara Getty grew up in Michigan but made Stowe her home in 2004. Along with selling real estate, she started a property management company, Haven Property Management, in 2006 to offer services to a handful of her real estate clients.

Barbara has two adult children, Ashley and Joey, and one perfect grandson, Carter. Her husband, Doug, is a firefighter for the city of Orlando and spends two weeks a month with her in Vermont. Together they have two dogs, Dredd, a Great Dane and son of Echo, her late Great Dane, and Buddy the little mutt.

