To the Editor:
Your columnist equates summer and after school jobs with child labor and exploitation. Really, get over yourself.
Sorry you had bad experiences in your teens. The whole tenor of the column was very negative. Wouldn’t it be great if teens learned to do something besides using a smart phone.
Granted some teens have an economic need and some don’t. Since we are all about diversity and inclusiveness, wouldn’t that be a great way to increase that knowledge. Also, very few career paths start with types of jobs.
Russ Hausman
Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.