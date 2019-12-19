To the Editor:
On Sunday, Nov. 17, nine students from Stowe High School attended the Vermont Youth Climate Congress at the Vermont Statehouse.
Alina Chmura, Isabel Masi, Wren Murphy, Maisie Schnee, Shannon Noffke, Isla Saylor, Delaney Walsh, Izzy Mitchell and myself, Sarah Evans, arrived in Montpelier and represented the school as delegates.
Alina Chmura, Isabel Masi and I are the leaders of the environmental club at the high school, and were proud to represent. At the climate congress, Stowe students collaborated with and alongside almost 200 other Vermont students from middle school to college age to discuss climate change within our respected subcommittees, and resolved resolutions in the prewritten declaration of freedom from fossil fuels.
I was a part of the transportation subcommittee with Shannon Noffke, Izzy Mitchell and Isla Saylor. Wren Murphy, Maisie Schnee and Delaney Walsh attended the climate justice subcommittee, while Isabel Masi and Alina Chmura attended the agriculture subcommittee.
Through these subcommittees, we resolved specific solutions to reach a conclusion at the end of the caucus with a final draft of the Young Vermonters United Climate Declaration that was unanimously passed and will now be presented to Vermont lawmakers in January at their first session.
The keynote speaker, Rep. Becca White, 25, is one of the youngest members of the Vermont Legislature. During her speech, she was interrupted halfway through when everyone in the Statehouse was evacuated and moved outside. She wrapped up her speech outside on the steps and still managed to inspire every young person standing there.
She stressed the importance of being involved in your community and starting from a young age. Simply put, Rep. White said if you are outraged or annoyed with current adult administration and leadership, whether it be at school, in your town, in your state, in your country and even in the world, now is the time to stand up. Rep. White proposed joining your town council, which she did when she was a teenager.
The major takeaway from her speech was to stand up and be the change you want to see happen. This climate caucus was the perfect opportunity for the youth of Vermont, where we learned more about government and politics, along with how to collaborate with peers, both students and adults, and we learned that we have a voice and that we do matter.
This Vermont Youth Climate Congress inspired me, and no doubt inspired every other student there to become involved in what we are passionate about and in what needs to be changed and, most importantly, to get involved in our community in any way, shape or form.
Sarah Evans
Stowe High School student