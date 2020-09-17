To the Editor:
Many Trump cultists, in lemming-like obeisance to their master, refuse to take the simplest steps to protect themselves and others from the COVID virus. Mass gatherings like the ill-considered indoor event in Tulsa, Okla., and the group stupidity assembly in South Dakota, defy the virus. The virus doesn’t care who its victims are.
Trump’s troglodytic fellows claim, among other things, to have a Constitutional “right” to opt not to wear a mask. Unfortunately, our language usage has become so debased that significant, powerful words, like “right” or “rights” have become politicized to the point where the context of those worked has become lost — perhaps deliberately.
Wesley Hofeld, a foremost legal and moral scholar of the early 20th century, believe that rights did not exist in a vacuum. He developed what he called a system of Correlatives.
The correlative of a right is a duty.
In his analysis there are no rights without duties and there are not duties without rights.
Applying that doctrine to the issue of masks, if you do have a “right” to go mask-less, you have a duty to exercise that right so as not to hurt others. If you don’t have such a duty, then you don’t have a right.
This issue is more than a single claim to a right — it involves a definition of the correlative duty. Dr. Anthony Fauci opines that 60,000-70,000 lives could be saved if we took the simple precaution of doing a duty to save lives.
Instead of endless yapping about our “rights” — how about a little thought to our duties to our fellow species?
Edward Frey
Stowe
