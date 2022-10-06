In the everyday campaign of life in a small Vermont town there are many diverse residents, young families, old families, retirees, sports enthusiasts, paramedics, fire and rescue volunteers, teachers, cops, businesspeople, construction crews, essential workers, newcomers, transients and tourists.
In this town of Stowe, known as a “gold” town since the resort and natural beauty that draws the crowds also pay the rooms and meals taxes and attracts residents that build large homes with large property tax bills that fill the coffers in Montpelier, we full time residents need a strong voice in the Legislature to assure that our needs and interests are supported. This year we have a challenge.
Independent candidate Jed Lipsky is asking for your vote. He is a longtime Stowe supporter with more than 20 years residency. He raised his family here, he is a former Stowe innkeeper, Stowe School Board member, Stowe Area Association trustee, current board member of the Friends of Jackson Arena and Stowe Land Trust. He is a business owner, master logger, firewood provider and a serious student of American history. He is what most Vermonters aspire to be, a solid citizen involved in everyday life, interacting with all the diverse elements of our townspeople and government.
He will be beholden to you, the voters and citizens of Stowe. He is the best. You can count on Jed Lipsky.
