To the Editor:
I am writing today to urge you to write-in Bart Newhouse for selectboard on your Town Meeting Day ballot.
I have had the pleasure of knowing Newhouse and his family for over a dozen years and have celebrated birthdays big and small, stayed in touch through challenging times, and laughed — we’ve laughed a lot — in those years. We’ve coached each other’s children, marveled at our wives’ very close friendship, and plunged into Caspian Lake to our children’s laughter.
We have also disagreed, with often very different political views. In a time when division seems more common than collaboration, Newhouse is that rare person who always looks for common ground first. That, among Newhouse’s other qualities, such as his incredible kindness, his willingness to work tirelessly to reach a goal, and his ability to problem-solve in creative ways, is why I am writing this letter.
Regardless of our individual views, we have always maintained our friendship first. The relationships with his family, neighbors, friends and the many children he’s coached, from the flag-football field to the hockey rink, are what matter to him. I can honestly say that I am confident he will put the people of Stowe first in any decisions he’d make, should he become a member of the selectboard.
When people speak of community, and the people who make Stowe such a special one, he is one of those people. Please write in Bart Newhouse on your ballot, as his name is not on the printed ballot you will receive.
Ben Clarkin
Stowe
