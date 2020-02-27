To the Editor:
As a longtime resident of Morrisville, I have been involved in many community activities in the past and present. My father, two sons and I are proud graduates of Peoples Academy. I am throwing my “hat in the ring” to be a write-in candidate for the Lamoille South school board.
I have been a teacher, athletic director, guidance counselor, coach and school principal at all grade K-12 levels for over 34 years. I am presently an adjunct professor of education at Northern Vermont University-Johnson, where I have served in many roles over the years. I am also a retired lieutenant colonel with 25 years service in the U.S. Army Reserves, including a tour in Vietnam.
My community services have included: Morrisville village trustee, president of Out and About, chairman of the Morristown Recreation Committee, vice president and board member of Lamoille County Mental Health for nine years and president of the Peoples Academy Alumni Association for the last 20 years.
I feel it is my community obligation to step forward to offer my services to be a productive and collaborative school board member at this time. My goals will be to enhance transparency and stability in order to continue delivering exemplary educational services to all children and taxpayers in the area.
I humbly ask you to vote for me as a write-in candidate for this important position in our town and district.
Thank you for your consideration.
Richard A. Shanley
Morrisville