To the Editor:
In response to a number of inquiries, I wanted to be sure the people of Stowe and Lamoille County knew that the annual Wheels for Warmth fundraiser that provides heating fuel assistance each winter to our friends and neighbors in need has been cancelled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wheels for Warmth Stowe/Lamoille County Tire Drop-Off also did not take place this year.
Since Gov. Phil Scott founded the program in 2005, Wheels for Warmth has raised $558,000 for heating assistance programs at community action agencies throughout Vermont. Over that period, the program has sold nearly 23,000 safe, inspected tires and recycled more than 38,000 tires, decreasing the number of unused tires that might have otherwise ended up in Vermont's rivers and along roadways.
With the 2020 sales canceled, agencies like Capstone Community Action in Lamoille County, Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity in Northwestern Vermont (CVOEO) and BROC Community Action will lose up to $20,000 each in emergency heating assistance donations.
This loss will undoubtedly hurt our efforts to keep Vermonters warm in their homes this winter. So, on behalf of our Wheels for Warmth effort in Stowe and Lamoille County, I ask you now to remember our friends and neighbors in need and consider giving what you can to our local community action council or the Wheels for Warmth program, givegab.com/campaigns/wheels-for-warmth.
Heidi Scheuermann
Stowe
