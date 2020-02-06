To the Editor:
In years past I used to belong to the Stowe Nordic Outing Club. I like to remain active. It means more to me than most, as I was born with a disability and spent many years in hospitals, staring at the ceilings and wishing for more.
I had to learn to walk again and then discovered bikes and biking, which kept me healthy and active. Things progressed and I went on to Nordic skiing, which is where SNOC came in. But each year the price went up and it got more expensive to do the same thing.
I think it's hard for people without a disability to know what it’s like to live with one, especially when you appear “normal.” There is nothing on the outside to indicate the lack of white blood cells but this condition has had a profound effect on me. Infections and hospitals ruled my life and I was not able to attend public school until the eighth grade.
All this is to say that remaining active has been and continues to be one of the best health benefits there is.
But disability brings with it poverty unless you come from some sort of wealth, which I do not. And so, as time marches on and my income remains low, I find myuself shut out of SNOC. I hope there is some sliding scale to reduce my fee and like to think there is room for people who are less able to still participate in this fine club.
Thanks for your consideration.
Paul Falcone
Montpelier