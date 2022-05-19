To the Editor:
It was always Friday nights. In the early 1960s I worked in a hospital in Paris, and I dreaded Friday nights. After 7 p.m. young women would come in. Mostly, it was coat hangers, and these women would be bleeding, and I would do everything I could to help the doctors as they tried to stitch up the gaping internal wounds.
Sometimes it was poison. These were the worst, turning up black and blue from head to toe as their veins just leaked from the damage it wreaked inside them. We didn’t even know how to save them. The doctors would ask, desperately, what they had swallowed and who had provided the stuff, but the women were always too scared or too weak to respond. They all died.
Fridays, because these women had jobs, and they thought that if they could just terminate the pregnancy on Friday, they could be back to work on Monday, could continue to hold down a job, continue to feed their families, continue to survive. But instead, some lost everything and the ones who survived were left emotionally broken for the rest of their lives, hiding lingering guilt and shame.
If Roe v. Wade is overturned here in America, I fear for Friday nights in hospitals across the country. Although much better equipped than six decades ago, I fear for the nurses and doctors who know the women who arrived and survived would be damaged physically and emotionally. And some would not be going back to work or going back to their families, won’t be going anywhere except the morgue.
The five judges on the Supreme Court are awfully, willfully covering their eyes. Justice is indeed blind.
Adi Barnett
Stowe
