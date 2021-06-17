To the Editor:
Is Brother Dutton, born in Stowe in 1843, worthy of consideration for sainthood by virtue of his 44 years of service to the leper colony on Moloka’i?
Bishop Larry Silva of Hawaii has received a formal letter from the Brother Joseph Dutton Guild to open the cause for Dutton’s beatification and sainthood.
The Bishop’s letter of May 29, 2021, requests that anyone with pertinent information regarding Dutton to send it to Hawai’i by June 30. (Send information to sainthoodfordutton@rcchawaii.org)
Blessed Sacrament Church was built in 1949 on the farm where Brother Dutton was born. His family soon after moved to Wisconsin. The Stowe church, however, was dedicated to Dutton because of his extraordinary service to the least of God’s people, those who suffered from Hansen’s disease on the remote Hawaiian island.
French artist Andre Girard painted 12 panels on the sides of the church that tell the story of the leper colony and Father Damien, Dutton and Sister Marianne Cope serving on Moloka’i. The artwork is the connection between these servants of Moloka’i and several generations of worshipers at Blessed Sacrament Church.
Dutton is an example of love your neighbor that only a few ever attain. Sainthood will be a wonderful event for Stowe, Vermont and Hawai’i.
Lynn Altadonna
Stowe
