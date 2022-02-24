To the Editor:
The insane traffic jams on the Mountain Road this year have laid bare the shoddy business model practiced by Vail Corp. at Stowe and other ski resorts. Lower the price of the Epic pass, increase the number of people buying one and leave it up to the local communities to deal with the toxic side-effects of overcrowding.
But before castigating Vail for all of Stowe’s current traffic woes, however, it’s worth remembering that American International Group contributed mightily to this mess when it pushed for the Spruce Peak development, which also draws a lot of non-skiers up the Mountain Road, and which it continues to exploit until the last dime is extracted.
Finally, let’s not forget the Stowe town officials and moneyed interests who lobbied decades ago to extend the sewer line up to the mountain to make all this excrement possible in the first place.
Since we cannot undo the past, better to propose solutions going forward. The aforementioned suspects should lobby the state to widen the Mountain Road into a four-lane highway and use eminent domain to buy out any nuisance roadside properties impeding the wheels of commerce from spinning freely.
Having taxpayers foot the bill on behalf of corporate interests carving up the landscape would square the circle.
Philip Glouchevitch
Hanover, N.H.
