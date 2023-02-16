To the Editor:
Why did you change my words? Was my letter (“Points North article, untimely” Dec. 22, 2022) grammatically incorrect, offensive or vulgar?
To the Editor:
Why did you change my words? Was my letter (“Points North article, untimely” Dec. 22, 2022) grammatically incorrect, offensive or vulgar?
I was writing about my neighbor and friend, David Wallace, who recently passed away. When I addressed him by his first name, David, you changed it to his last name, Wallace. When I wrote that he passed away, you changed it to died.
Why did you censor and change the tone of my letter making it disrespectful to my neighbor and friend?
Charles Wolf
Stowe
