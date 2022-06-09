To the Editor:
As tragic as any killing is with a firearm, most murders in the last century were perpetrated by corrupt governments. I doubt many people would say the victims of Stalin, Hitler and Mao didn’t deserve the right to protect themselves with a firearm.
The Second Amendment gives the people the right to protect themselves from a rogue regime run by such individuals.
So as tragic as every homicide is, whether done with fists or guns, the Second Amendment still gives liberty a chance to defeat tyranny. The greatest equalizer any small man can have against unjust aggression is the firearm. The forefathers were clever enough to recognize this and therefore included the right to bear arms in the Bill of Rights.
But America will only continue to exist insofar as the people stand up for their essential liberties, which are the Bill of Rights. It would be unwise to rely on bureaucrats to protect you with the one life you have.
Finally, the bad guys will always find a way to get a gun. There’s something called the black market. Most people who would suffer from control are law-abiding citizens who just want to protect themselves. That’s why gun control will usually lead to more harm than good.
Shane Larson
Waterbury Center
