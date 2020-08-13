To the Editor:
I read the piece by Lisa Senecal, “Assertive women of the world: We’re here to stay” (Aug. 6, 2020), and I thought it was a bit bitter. Then I happened to read a piece about what had happened to her and Alison Miley at the hands of Inntopia officers, specifically Craig Deluca and Trevor Crist. Then I understood her anger.
As far as I can find any information, Deluca and Crist have both behaved appallingly, and both got off with no fitting consequences. Why is this OK in Stowe? Is it OK in Stowe?
Deluca is gone from Inntopia, Crist remains, spouting denial and even blaming the victims. This disgusts me. There ought to be real consequences.
Ian Robertson
Wolcott
