To the Editor:

I read the piece by Lisa Senecal, “Assertive women of the world: We’re here to stay” (Aug. 6, 2020), and I thought it was a bit bitter. Then I happened to read a piece about what had happened to her and Alison Miley at the hands of Inntopia officers, specifically Craig Deluca and Trevor Crist. Then I understood her anger.

As far as I can find any information, Deluca and Crist have both behaved appallingly, and both got off with no fitting consequences. Why is this OK in Stowe? Is it OK in Stowe?

Deluca is gone from Inntopia, Crist remains, spouting denial and even blaming the victims. This disgusts me. There ought to be real consequences.

Ian Robertson

Wolcott

Tags

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.