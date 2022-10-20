As stated in both articles, campaign financing laws require candidates to file public disclosure reports with the identity of donors (individuals or organizations) and their state of residency for all donations more than $100. The names and addresses of those contributing less than $100 are not publicly disclosed. Maximum campaign donations are limited, by law, to $1,050 per donor for Vermont state representative elections.
Scott Weathers is a very impressive fundraiser, considering that he moved to Stowe from North Carolina a few years ago during the pandemic. According to an Oct. 12 VTDigger article, Weathers raised more than any other House candidate in Vermont and all but one Senate candidate. Jed Lipsky, his opponent, raised the second highest amount for a House candidate.
Large donations (cash donations over $100) make up more than eight out of 10 dollars of the funds raised by both campaigns — for Weathers, 55 large donors donated a total of $37,225; for Lipsky, 64 large donors donated a total of $31,700, according to the five public reports filed as of the Oct. 15.
For Weathers, 34 out of 55 of his large donors are out-of-state and represent 72 percent of the total of large donation dollars raised. Twenty of these out-of-state large donors gave $1,000 or more. Six out of 10 large donation dollars raised nationally by Weathers come from two states: California and New York.
He has 20 large donors in California, including 13 from San Francisco, Berkeley, Oakland, Palo Alto, Los Angeles and Hollywood. That is 59 percent of his out-of-state donors and 42 percent of all large donation dollars he raised in the nation. Why are people 3,000 miles from Stowe so interested in our election? Weathers has only one Stowe donor of $1,000 or more, and that donor is his partner, Mikaela Saccoccio.
For Lipsky, 11 out of 64 of his large donors are out-of-state and represent 23 percent of the total of large donation dollars raised. Five out-of-state large donors gave $1,000 or more. Lipsky has six Stowe donors of $1,000 or more.
At the Stowe Reporter debate, I asked both candidates why individuals who are not from Vermont are donating to their campaigns. Only Lipsky directly answered my question about having out-of-state donors. He explained that the donations were from siblings, cousins and longtime former residents of Stowe, some with second homes in Stowe.
Weathers refused to directly answer this question. Stowe residents deserve to know why folks from California are so interested in our small-town election. Will Weathers be beholden to the policy interest of these out-of-state donors? Will Weathers answer this question before the election?
Of note, Weathers said that he has more donors from Stowe residents than his opponent, but this claim is impossible to verify since the law does not require public disclosure of donors of less than $100 from candidates.
