To the Editor:
Something is very wrong in the Brownsville Forest. The 758 acre forest was described by the people who run the Stowe Land Trust as critical for conservation and critical wildlife habitat. So why did the Trust raise funds to acquire the forest for conservation, and then take the land, that had been posted for years as off limits to hunting and trapping, turn it over to the state, which then opened it up to hunting and trapping? Isn't it supposed to be the other way around: acquire land that is under threat of development and where vital wildlife habitat will disappear, and turn it into a place of protection and peace, for both wildlife and people?
Even hounders are now allowed to chase and kill native black bears, bobcats and coyotes in the Brownsville forest. These native beings are now persecuted as if they are war criminals, in their own forest home, thanks to the Stowe Land Trust and the state government of Vermont. Besides the hounders, the hunter/trapper lobbies and the state’s wildlife agency, who still believes that hounding native wildlife in 2020 is an acceptable and admirable human activity? The same could be said of trapping and killing wildlife for their fur. Who wears animal fur coats today? Most people, including our children, have learned to respect, admire and even love the animals who live in the forest. Yet, the Brownsville Forest has been turned into a forest of human-caused pain, suffering and death. If you look closely and listen, when the hounders have invaded and where the trappers have set their medieval traps, you'll see and hear the cries of animals in fear and suffering.
This is not what the Brownsville Forest should be, it should be a protected place, a true haven. In 2020, we all need more protected places, more havens, and so do the native animals whose homeland it is, as well.
I lived and worked in Stowe in the 1980s, have returned to ski and explore, and love Vermont. But I love it less because of the brutal exploitation and killing of native wildlife that is still given a priority it no longer deserves in the 21st century. Surely, hounding and trapping are out of step with the humane values of a majority of citizens, who have evolved and who want peace, protection for, and co-existence with, our wild neighbors.
Robert Goldman
Portland, Maine
