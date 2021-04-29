To the Editor:
I haven’t seen much, if any discussion on Article 2 on the upcoming ballot that goes before Stowe voters on May 11.
Article 2 states: “Shall the voters approve the extension by five years of the partial exemption from taxation for the property owned and used by Mystic Lodge 56, Free and Accepted Masons?”
To my knowledge, the Free Masons are a fraternal order (boys club) that bill themselves as a secret society. It is assumed that they have done some good for the greater Stowe community, though a quick search online did not yield any references to community work, donations or other good deeds. Additionally, I was unable to find a published copy of the fraternal order’s 990 — the IRS informational return required of nonprofits.
There are a number of nonprofits in Stowe and hundreds in Vermont. The vast majority of them do not receive any property tax breaks.
What has the Mystic Lodge 56 and its members done for our community in the past five years? Is there a five-year plan and, if so, what does this plan consist of in order to warrant a continued exemption?
Facing rising property taxes, why should voters agree to a continued partial exemption for this group; should we not all burden the additional expense equally?
According to the town, the tax abatement for the Mystic Lodge includes not only the $719.29 the Masons don’t have to pay in municipal taxes, but also forces the town to reimburse the state $2,927.47 in education taxes. The total abatement costs the town $3,646.76. (See bit.ly/3dS0fdR)
We have schools that require tens of millions of dollars in repairs, we’re facing an increase in property taxes, and we still haven’t received any concrete or detailed accounts of how this group is benefiting the town.
Let’s not fall into the trap of voting yes on a ballot measure simply because that’s the way it’s always been done. Let’s gather the information and make an informed decision.
Do you want to continue to shoulder the burden of their tax gift from the town or do you want to vote no on Article 2?
Angela Alario
Stowe
