To the Editor:
Dr. Bradley Rauch’s recent letter, April 1, 2021, urging common sense and critical thinking regarding COVID-19 refers to a study that can be found here, acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-6817.
His letter also claims that wearing masks does not reduce infection rates. It was much to my surprise that the following paragraph was in the study:
“The findings, however, should not be used to conclude that a recommendation for everyone to wear masks in the community would not be effective in reducing SARS-CoV-2 infections, because the trial did not test the role of masks in source control (transmission from an infected person to others) of SARS-CoV-2 infection.”
The following is also directly from the study:
“Measures to impede transmission in health and community settings are essential. The virus is transmitted person to person, primarily through the mouth, nose or eyes via respiratory droplets, aerosols or fomites.” … “Face masks are a plausible means to reduce transmission of respiratory viruses by minimizing the risk that respiratory droplets will reach wearers’ nasal or oral mucosa.”
A casual application of common sense indicates that if droplets expelled during talking, coughing or sneezing were prevented from populating the air near an infected individual, then wearing a mask is a simple way to reduce potential spread. Which refers back to the passage in the study quoted earlier that the trial did not test the role of masks in source transmission.
The study was conducted in April and May 2020. The Danish government, having perhaps read the study’s description of its own deficiencies, did not heed the study, because in August 2020, the Danes mandated mask wearing.
Rauch claims that the study “showed conclusively that mask wearing did not reduce SARS-CoV-2 transmission rates.”
Yet the study itself claims the results are inconclusive.
“Inconclusive results, missing data, variable adherence, patient-reported findings on home tests, no blinding and no assessment of whether masks could decrease disease transmission from mask wearers to others.”
Why were these findings, taken verbatim from the study, not included in Rauch’s letter?
He then suggests that we are being sold a bill of goods by a government and media that are influenced by corporate interests. The study in question was funded by the philanthropic entity of the Salling Group, which is the dominant (by market share) supermarket chain in Denmark.
Cherry-picking fractions of factoids from a study that acknowledges its own shortcomings does nothing to help the general public sort out the challenges posed by COVID-19.
My only question at the end of the day is who is selling what to whom?
Richard Story
Stowe
