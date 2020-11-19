To the Editor:
Memorial services are times for reflection. I reflect upon the person for whom the memorial is being held. I reflect upon the cause for which the memorial is being held. I always engage or indulge in self-reflection as well.
Veterans Day memorials are held at eleven o’clock on the eleventh day of the eleventh month, the time when the Armistice was signed between the Allies and Germany in 1918, ending the atrocity that was World War I. It was originally called Armistice Day.
I’ve never spoken with anyone who fought in that war, nor was anyone close to me a casualty of that war. All of the war casualties I have ever known were in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. So I reflected upon those who fought in the trenches in WWI, who I met viewing Peter Jackson’s moving documentary “They Shall Not Grow Old.”
It is live footage of British troops in trench warfare, which was the order of the day, the audio being interviews with British veterans recorded in the late 1980s. It showed the surreal world of the battlefield, the carnage surrounding the troops, the noise, the mud and wet, and the gas.
Yet, the indomitable human spirit is on display as Allied British troops kept on fighting and still found time for a song or story or shared cigar to maintain morale and sanity. And, they were people with personalities and histories with families and careers and hopes and dreams, many of who would never make it home.
They gave it all for the freedom and betterment of their country and countries around the world as did the American troops who faced the same atrocities, many of who would never make it home.
So, I reflected upon the cause and the people the Veterans Day memorial honored, and I began asking myself why am I here? How is this part of me who never served in the military? It was to pay homage to those who did serve and to remember them, what they went through, what they gave and to be thankful for the gift of being born and raised in a free country founded in democratic principles, and for each day that I enjoy because of their sacrifices.
Memorial services can be sad. This memorial service did sadden me. It saddened me for all of the people who fought and atrocities they suffered. It also saddened me for the lack of effort made by citizens to be present to honor our veterans when Bob Chase, Bob Picknell, Claudia McLane, Nancy Lavanway and Ken Schumann mounted the steps of the Akeley Memorial Building — yes, a memorial to those who served — and honored the veterans and the war dead with a wreath and their words of remembrance.
At the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in the year 2020, a scant 20 people were present, most in their seventies and beyond. The meaning of this day has clearly not been passed on to younger generations.
Nothing slowed as it did in 1918. The semis rumbled through, downshifting and jake-braking, drowning out the speakers. Kids on bicycles rode by, calling to one another, interrupting the speakers. People who appeared to be in their twenties and thirties, and forties and fifties, strolled by carrying their drinks of choice, chatting all the while and never slowed down.
The Stowe Reporter was not even present. The moment risks being lost as a footnote of history and just another day off. Sad.
Leighton Detora
Stowe
