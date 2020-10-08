To the Editor:
What has happened to the Independent voter? Have we, as a society, devolved so deeply into tribalism that we can no longer see that is it detrimental to us all by subscribing to the notion that one party, one group, and especially one person has all of the answers to provide us with a utopian society or even a more perfect union? Last I checked, omniscience is not in the wheelhouse of the human species.
Even before I was old enough to vote, I was always suspicious of groups and yes, political parties, claiming that their way was the one and only way to solve all of the country’s problems. And to compromise, work with your neighbor that may not agree with you, somehow shows weakness at best or at worse earned you the title “liberal left” or “conservative right.”
My first vote for president was cast in 1980 for John B. Anderson. I know, ever heard of him? I have voted every year since then where I have cast my ballot to Republican, Democratic, and yes, Independent candidates from president to the local sheriff based on my independent analysis of the candidates running for office.
As one would do for interviewing a prospective employee, I look for the merits of the candidate, understand their ideological differences with mine, review their community involvement, life experiences relative to the position, and here comes the big one; confirm their interest and ability to work with people that may not completely agree with them.
Isn’t that what we want, rather, need, from all levels of governmental representation, especially today? My vote goes to someone that I would hire for the job, that I feel confident will perform that role to the best of his/her ability. Isn’t that what we are doing here with our vote?
I firmly support Heidi Scheuermann as my local State Representative. She has shown on multiple occasions that she is about community first through her leadership and participation on such Stowe organizations and events as; Wheels for Warmth, COVID-19 (and no, “she didn’t just have to do that” as a previous writer indicates), Stowe Vibrancy, Stowe Rotary, British Invasion and Tourism Day in the Statehouse as just a few for scratching the surface.
And yes, I will also be voting for Biden/Harris as well!
The Independent outlier in Stowe,
George Lewis
Stowe
