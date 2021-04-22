To the Editor:
Over the past 12 months I have had the honor of working with a group of passionate and dedicated health and human services professionals working together on the Lamoille Area Health and Human Services Regional Command Center. Some of you might have heard about this group and the work it has been doing to support our neighbors who are experiencing homelessness, or watched the short-snappy videos updating our community on accessing food, COVID restrictions, or how to take care of yourself during COVID.
Some of our small businesses received a business reopening kit, while some community members might be recipients of meals organized in partnership with the group.
While there are many COVID heroes, I would like to take this moment to recognize the incredible work of the leadership of this group.
Each leader not only continued to work in their normal capacity delivering services that became more urgent as the months passed under COVID restrictions, dealt with the impacts of COVID on their own families, they also spent hours leading this organization. They are: Heather Hobart, Corey Perpall, Greg Stefanski, Jeff Hunsberger, Emily Rosenbaum, Anna Kern, Carol Maloney, Sherry Marcelino, Hannah Ancel, Daniel Franklin, Katie Black, Eloise Reid, and Nicole Grisgraber.
If you see any of these superstars around the valley, offer appreciation for their leadership, passion and dedication.
Sarah Henshaw
Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.