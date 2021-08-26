To the Editor:
After having carefully read and re-read the library article from two weeks ago, I was able to read between the lines. (“Library staff flee ‘bullying,’” Aug. 12, 2021)
It appears that the only two employees left standing at Stowe Free Library are the bullies? And, according to town manager Charles Safford, the head librarian is the best one he’s ever had? I agree with Beth Gadbois, who wrote an excellent letter in this week’s Stowe Reporter and give credit to the newspaper for bringing this situation out in the open.
Without this newspaper and this news article we would all still be in the dark and not know what was happening within our esteemed town library — just like we didn’t know what was happening in the police and fire departments until it got in the paper.
Change isn’t easy or clean, but when it is needed, local reporting can help.
Lyndall Heyer
Stowe
