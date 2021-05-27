To the Editor:
The Current is the new name of the Helen Day Art Center. What The Current creates and gives back to the community is what it represents.
Under the current leadership this small art center has secured grants from The National Endowment for the Arts, The Andy Warhol Foundation and countless other sources of funding.
This has enabled The Current to provide educational programming —classes, materials and exhibitions — to this community.
The Current has become not only viable but vibrant in a time faced with great challenges. I am a proud supporter.
Maiya Keck
Board member, The Current
Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.