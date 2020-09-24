To the Editor:
During the 2018 campaign for House representative from Stowe (against opponent Marina Meerburg), Heidi Scheuermann several times made the claim, regarding abortion, that she supported a woman’s right to choose.
This was particularly poignant given that perhaps the most tense moment of the campaign occurred during a debate when Scheuermann was asked whether she supported the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. She refused to answer, hiding behind the excuse that the issue of Kavanaugh’s appointment did not involve Vermont politics.
I beg to differ.
Given the almost certainty that Donald Trump will nominate an anti-freedom of choice candidate to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, allow me to point out why a nomination to the Supreme Court is relevant to Vermont politics: If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, this will kick the abortion issue to the states.
As such, a vote will occur in the Vermont House regarding a woman’s right to choose at which time the House representative from Stowe will need to vote.
Having said that, is Scheuermann really pro-choice as she claims?
In 2015, Scheuermann voted against J.R.H.2, a “Joint resolution supporting a woman’s right to decide her own reproductive choices, commemorating the 42nd anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade, and the 50th anniversary of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.”
Will Scheuermann now come clean regarding her stated views on freedom of choice? Will she now disclose her views regarding the new Trump appointee to the Supreme Court?
Catherine Crawley
Stowe
