To the Editor:
Our absentee voter ballots list 15 local candidates for Stowe justice of the peace on the back, instructing citizens to vote for up to 12 people. If you wonder what justices of the peace do, beside officiate marriages, read on.
Justices of the peace serve as election officials — working at the polls, checking you in and out if you vote in person, and assisting the town clerk in delivering accurate election results by counting ballots in bipartisan pairs after the poll closes. Justices administer oaths where required by law, hear property tax appeals, and sit on the board of abatement of taxes; for example, if your house burns down and your real estate tax is based on a structure that no longer exists.
Justices of the peace are members of the board of civil authority and can be nominated by party caucus or run as an independent. Twelve justices are elected during the general election by Stowe voters for two-year terms beginning Feb. 1.
Integrity, a commitment to legal authority and procedure, and fairness in decision making are qualities that make good justices of the peace. Justices honor the office by serving together in harmony and cooperation between themselves as Democrats, Republicans and independents.
Thank you for taking the time to learn about Vermont’s oldest public office. Now it’s up to you to elect the candidates you think will serve Stowe the best.
Susie Connerty
Stowe
