To the Editor:
One of the things that happens when you start a successful business is that eventually you are considered an expert on all kinds of business. While I do have a business degree, I don’t claim to be an expert on anything but brewing beer. Still, people ask me all the time about what it takes to be an entrepreneur, or what businesses can do about the world’s problems. I don’t always have the answers, but I do like thinking about the role of business in society.
I like running a business. After all, if I had just wanted to brew beer, I could have been a home brewer. I think that business can be a force for good in communities, and I think that communities need businesses large and small to be active and engaged in public life, to create good jobs and hire local people, to support local nonprofits, to purchase local supplies and ingredients, to pay taxes and to build relationships in the community.
I have followed with interest the success of Troy and Lynn Huang Lin with their restaurant Sanfo. These second-generation Vermont entrepreneurs are growing deep roots in Stowe as they consistently deliver great food, raise a family and engage in this community. Our family has been enjoying the food at Sanfo for years, and despite my best efforts, I cannot seem to resist their orange chicken.
When I walk into a business and see a hard-working couple together with their young children, it reminds me of our own journey with The Alchemist.
We are fortunate that they have committed their talents and creativity to this community. However, I was less than thrilled to read about pushback from some members of the local community who were disturbed at the thought of takeout food and local groceries being available in their neighborhood. What have we come to as a community, where people are pushing back against increasing food options locally? Or pushing back with lawyers at the success of a local business owner?
I wonder if these neighbors would have felt the same if the business moving into that location was considered more “high-end”? Maybe it’s not business they objected to, but the type of business?
Keeping — and expanding — the food options available in Moscow is a very smart idea. Our town steadily welcomes a wide variety of visitors who are eager for well-crafted food, and locals are hungry for that as well. “Fresh-cooked food at wallet-friendly prices,” as Sanfo offers, is a treat for all of us, whether we live here year-round or are passing through.
The new location will give people the opportunity to pick up as they are heading to or from the mountain or heading to or from the highway.
It takes all kinds of people — and businesses — to make a community. Diversity is essential for health, whether it’s in our gardens or our diets or our economy. I’m committed to supporting our great local businesses as they grow and change here in Stowe, and I hope my neighbors will do so as well. We need the commitment of businesses like Sanfo; they are a huge part of what makes this a magical place to live.
John Kimmich
Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.