To the Editor:
Both Nick Donza and Billy Adams, in their recent selectboard candidate statements, have suggested there is little the town of Stowe can do to force Vail Corp. to deal with the traffic problems caused by its unrestricted sale of its Epic pass, but that perhaps the state has the power to force some action. (Stowe Reporter, Feb. 24, 2022)
Indeed, we all now have an opportunity to communicate to the state that the time has come for it to become actively involved.
Vail’s application to replace the triple chairlift remains pending before the District 5 Environmental Commission. The file number of the application (5L1338(altered)-39) and its related documents can be accessed at bit.ly/3I7Ua8G. I believe the last day for filing a comment is March 22.
The replacement of the triple would be a welcome addition to Mt. Mansfield. However, any permit should be conditioned on specific remedial action by Vail to alleviate the traffic problem that it causes because of a lack of adequate parking spaces. Clearly, having hundreds of cars backed up on Route 108, sometimes all the way to the village with their engines running for hours, is an environmental hazard (and a safety problem) that warrants addressing by the District 5 Environmental Commission.
An easy solution would be for Vail to institute a parking reservation system on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. Such a system has been instituted at Alta and Snowbird in Utah, effectively alleviating much of the traffic congestion on the single canyon road leading to those ski areas.
The back-up of traffic at Harlow Hill on wintry, snowy days obviously needs to be addressed as well.
Please file a comment with the Environmental Commission before March 22.
Alan Kovacs
Stowe
