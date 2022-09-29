To the Editor:
To the Editor:
Stowe. Halloween 2021. Dripping wet. Standing at the corner of Maple and Sunset streets.
“Why,” I wondered, had I suggested Stowe’s trick or treat event as a perfect venue to gather signatures for paid family leave legislation? (Good idea from a big-mouthed person with less stamina, that’s me.)
Then out of the mist and drizzle came Scott Weathers and his partner Mikaela Saccoccio to pull the canvassing effort forward. Tons of energy, enthusiasm, optimism and smiles. Weathers attracted respondents, listened to concerns of people we met, explained his position and thanked people for their input.
When the chill and dampness of the season sent me home to recoup, he soldiered on energetically. Plus, he took time from the following day to deliver on my behalf the completed signature sheets to the organization rolling up the data.
Not just a bundle of energy, Weathers is a man with a big heart. Choosing to be the primary caregiver for his father suffering from Parkinson’s illustrates his concern for the well-being of others.
Weathers will work for Stowe to assure Vermont’s tourism economy thrives because its workers can find places to live; to assure Vermont’s natural world — our big attraction — is protected from climate change; and to assure Vermont’s charm is preserved by managing the growth we know will happen.
Vote for Scott Weathers.
Susan E. Romans
Stowe
