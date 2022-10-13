I met Scott Weathers almost two years ago to the day during a holiday photoshoot I did with him and his partner. I immediately connected with him and was impressed and inspired by how passionate they both were about the well-being of Vermont, the environment and just people in general.
Last year for a personal project, I reached out to Weathers, and he gladly met with me and for nearly two hours we discussed the work he’d done in sustainable food and agriculture in Vermont and New England. I think having gotten to know him prior to his campaign is a unique perspective, and with that insight, I know he is not only an incredibly kind human, but if anyone can help the people that need it most and bring positive change to the community, it’s Weathers.
I am voting for him because I want our representative to focus on the community but also on the big and real problems Vermont and the world are facing like climate change, sustainability and economic security, and actually be passionate, experienced and smart enough to do something about them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.