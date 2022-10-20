Over the past two years I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know Scott Weathers. Upon moving to Stowe, he engaged with our community through volunteering, meeting neighbors, showing up to events and committee meetings. He brings compassion to his work with the Lamoille Meals on Wheels and deep knowledge and passion to his work on the Vermont Sierra Club board.
Through these and other community activities, Weathers has demonstrated an ability to listen and learn — two critical key skills needed to be an effective legislator. Beyond listening, he has demonstrated an ability to translate what he’s learned and heard into action — something even more critical in the role of representing Stowe in Montpelier.
Like all residents of Stowe, he has firsthand experience searching for an affordable place to call home and sitting in traffic while running errands. His platform of key issues — including a woman’s right to choose, paid family leave, affordable housing and fair wages has been shaped by his personal experience and through listening to the community’s concerns and challenges. I believe Scott will fight for climate-smart policies, support affordable housing initiatives and legislate for paid family leave.
Join me and the numerous others, including U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, Congressman Peter Welch and multiple pro-choice and environmental organizations across the state, in voting for Scott Weathers on Nov. 8.
