To the Editor:
I’m writing to wholeheartedly endorse Scott Weathers for state representative from Stowe. I should note that I am his partner of five years, so I am more than a little bit biased.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To the Editor:
I’m writing to wholeheartedly endorse Scott Weathers for state representative from Stowe. I should note that I am his partner of five years, so I am more than a little bit biased.
When he focuses on something, he doesn’t give up. I know that this quality will serve our town well. On the campaign trail, he has been 100 percent dedicated to demonstrating to Stowe voters the benefit of electing a Democrat like him to represent our community.
I can’t count the number of times that he’s stopped a dinner table conversation to tell me about an idea for legislation that would improve the lives of working Vermonters. As our representative, I know that he will work hard to represent our entire town and include the voices of everyone — including those who don’t share his political party.
I’ve seen his character and integrity through thick and thin. He is honest, relentless in his work ethic and full of compassion for the people around him. Whether it’s leaving a well-paying, prestigious job to take care of his ailing father or volunteering for community organizations without seeking public recognition, he is the real deal. He is the best choice for our town.
By now, you’ve likely received your ballot by mail. For me, this ballot was the easiest to fill out. I encourage you to vote for Scott Weathers for state representative.
Mikaela Saccoccio
Stowe
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.