To the Editor:
After 16 years we have an open seat for the Vermont House from Stowe. I will be voting for Scott Weathers, and I encourage you to do the same.
These are some of the reasons why: He is young, energetic, intelligent and he has a deep passion for making our world a better place. He is serving with me on the Stowe Energy Committee and knows how to work on policy issues. He is exactly the kind of person Stowe — and Vermont — needs to succeed in the 21st century. He has a record of working on issues that are important for Vermont and our town.
Our current representative voted against paid family leave and the clean heat standard, which meant we missed overriding Gov. Phil Scott’s veto by one vote.
A vote for Weathers would change that. He wants to build his future here and start a family in Stowe and is committed to a green, livable future for all Vermonters. He understands how the lack of affordable housing is having a negative effect on not only locals’ ability to stay in the area but also our business community’s ability to find workers.
He understands the challenges of rising property taxes. We have seen a lot of changes during the past few years, and I believe the pressure in Vermont will only grow, as more and more people discover how wonderful this place is. Growth isn’t bad; it can also bring opportunities, but it has to be planned for if we want to keep the things that make Vermont special.
We don’t have time to wait.
Climate change is real and this year we have all seen the effects it is having on people’s lives. As a resort community, we are not immune. Our world is facing several challenges and I would like a representative that is ready to work from day one.
Knowing Weathers and the contributions he has already made to Stowe I have no doubt that he will represent us well in Montpelier and be able to build the alliances that are so vital to giving Stowe its proper place as an economic engine of our state.
If you are ready for someone who will fight to ensure our quality of life in Vermont, vote for Scott Weathers. I know I will.
Marina Meerburg
Stowe
