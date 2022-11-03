The decision of how to vote for the Lamoille-1 House seat was difficult. Jed Lipsky claims to be socially liberal and fiscally conservative. For me, those are not mutually exclusive. I don’t believe you can be socially liberal and provide things without finding a source of paying for them.
Both candidates want more low-income housing in town. The denser housing we provide, the more people may live here. More people mean more cars, more cars mean more traffic. Our roads are not built to sustain huge amounts of traffic.
Traffic was another issue that the candidates say is a problem. Yet they both want to exacerbate it by providing more housing. Scott Weathers wants buses to solve the problem. Buses are difficult to pass on our roads. This causes even greater backups. No easy answer there and neither candidate wins my vote in that area.
Weathers, a newcomer, has a lot of money coming from California. That’s a red flag. Lipsky is a business owner who knows the trials and tribulations of owning a business. Is Weathers aware of what it takes to run a business in this town of small businesses? I don’t think so.
On climate change Lipsky made the case about foresting and the trees and how they handle the carbon issue. Weathers mentions that there’s an issue, but has no ideas on how to tackle it, other than being on committees. He has no insight or foresight.
This is a very important election this year and I’m concerned about a person getting voted into our House of Representatives who refers to the longtime residents of Stowe as nativists, which to me was used in a divisive manner.
Although not in alignment with everything, I’m voting for Jed Lipsky.
