I first met Scott Weathers when I was working with him as a part of Lamoille County Democrats. I had just finished interning for Molly Gray and my boss, Liz Brown, told me Weathers understood how to make a difference and how Vermont politics operated. I called him to ask if I could help, and he was incredibly welcoming and excited that I was getting involved.
If you have been to a political party meeting in Vermont, you’ll often notice that there are few young people, except for Weathers. When I was working with the Lamoille County Democrats, Weathers was the chair. You could just tell from talking to him how much he cared about Lamoille Country and Stowe itself. That’s why, when he told me that he wanted to run for Stowe’s lone house seat, I said I would support him in any way I could.
When it comes to someone representing me in the Vermont House, he is the person I would choose over and over again. He has very strong morals, and he sticks to those morals. That is the type of person I want to represent me.
When I worked as a page at the Statehouse, I came to learn how most of Vermont politics is run by people who are above the age of 40 and usually much older. While there’s value in every perspective, I think it’s time to give younger generations a chance to begin to influence our future. I think Weathers will do an amazing job representing younger generations. That’s why I’ve already cast my vote for him.
As a woman at a time when Roe v. Wade has been overturned, I always make sure to cast my vote for people I believe will protect a women’s right to choose. It is something that is fundamental and something that I will not compromise on. Weathers is endorsed by Planned Parenthood, and I know he will fight for reproductive liberty.
As you cast your vote in this midterm election, it can be tempting to vote for someone because they are a friend, a colleague or someone who you have known for years. But I urge you to instead vote for someone who has proven that he can and will lead. This is Scott Weathers.
