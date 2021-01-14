To the Editor:
Thank you to Lisa Senecal for her commentary “How we love our essential workers ... or do we?” (Stowe Reporter, Dec. 30, 2020).
She is right when she writes, “Let’s be honest, the things that we have done have represented little to nothing that actually helps the essential worker. If we look at the efforts we’ve made, little has been done to show these people we believe they are essential versus our feeling that it was essential to us that they kept doing their work.”
Before COVID-19, these workers (myself included) were hardly considered essential. We were all but considered as expendable, a migrant labor force, not deemed worthy for equitable health care, livable wages, paid family/sick leave, vacation pay, and a good retirement that is not outright robbery like the 401k, all enjoyed by the higher-ups.
Yet, what would our society and state have done without us during this endless pandemic? Will we be rewarded for putting our lives on the line by being put back into the margins when — or if — this pandemic is finally over?
So far, it seems like it. Once again, treating “essential workers” as essential to our society will draw the usual cries from our business, cultural, social and political leaders that it will harm the Vermont economy.
After putting our lives on the line, often with precious little protection from COVID-19 by our employers, we deserve better than to once more have to fight for democracy and respect against neglect and forced austerity programs.
Walter Carpenter
Montpelier
