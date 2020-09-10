To the Editor:
Our beloved state of Vermont has done exceptionally well during the pandemic because of our early response to COVID-19, and Gov. Phil Scott’s insistence that we stay at home in order to stay safe. Recently, unlike some Republican governors, he has responded to public pressure and the facts coming from the scientists, and required us all to protect each other by wearing masks when in public. I commend him for that.
Nonetheless, I am suggesting that we need to vote for Democrats up and down the ballot because Vermont will not survive as a state unless and until we have leadership at the top that is able to work with both parties in the Legislature to craft new sources of income. We need to provide Vermonters with new types of jobs, but also pay them a livable wage while simultaneously protecting our environment.
COVID-19 has shown us that our economy in Vermont, which is highly dependent upon tourism, is facing deep challenges. We have a state with one of the oldest populations in the country and one that has few young people moving here to start families.
Most younger people have to work two or three jobs to survive in Vermont. Over the last 3 plus years we have seen income disparity increase to the point where the American dream is no longer viable.
As a result of the good quality and the talent of our school administrators and teachers, one of Vermont’s strengths has been our excellent school system. It has served as a good tool for attracting young families to the state.
Yet, with Covid, our educators are facing more challenges than ever before, with virtual learning being the new normal. We need to protect our teachers and students and not cut their salaries.
We need to find creative ways to do this in the midst of all the budget constraints and deficits, and COVID-19’s impact on tourism requires new thinking and possibly new taxes, rather than continually fighting the idea of new taxes.
We need to change the conversation with new leadership, more collaboration and new ideas if we are to make Vermont sound economically again. Vote for all the Democratic candidates if we are to strengthen our economy, preserve our beautiful countryside and farms, and restore the American dream.
Helene Martin
Stowe
