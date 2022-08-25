This morning I heard on the news report that a medication named methotrexate may be difficult to get or even banned. This medication is prescribed for psoriatic and rheumatoid arthritis. Without this medication, a person may not be able to move or participate in activities of daily living due to debilitating pain.
The justification for restricting or banning this drug is that it may be used to resolve an ectopic pregnancy. If an ectopic pregnancy is not treated, the fallopian tube may rupture, and the mother may die.
When doctors may be denied training in certain medical procedures, pharmacists fear filing prescriptions for certain medications and some health care workers are harassed for doing their job, we have gone too far.
I have worked as a counselor in a large OB-GYN practice for a number of years. I have counseled many women in making the decision to end a pregnancy. It is always an agonizing decision but sometimes it is in the best interest of a potential child. Isn’t that what a mother’s obligation is? To advocate for the best interest of a child?
The U.S. Constitution guarantees the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. One’s ability to make choices about one’s own body is fundamental to freedom of choice.
We have freedom of religion, as well as freedom from religion. One set of religious beliefs should not dictate choices for all or become the law of the land. I am asking Vermonters to vote yes this November for the Reproductive Liberty Amendment. It may be the first step in allowing citizens the right to choose health care they believe is best for them.
