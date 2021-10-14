To the Editor:
I wonder if people felt unsafe for themselves or their children in the previous decade when Stowe fire chief Kyle Walker was making presentations updating pandemic stats and putting out fires. This is the same person.
As town manager Charles Stafford has pointed out, Walker has a right to demonstrate improved performance. As to putting out your own fires, nothing about that makes me feel safe.
Russ Hausman
Stowe
