To the Editor:
For 40 years, the Clarina Howard Nichols Center has worked to end domestic and sexual violence in Lamoille County. As the leading voice on these issues in our region, we feel compelled to speak out clearly and forcefully in the case of admitted sexual misconduct by Stowe fire chief Kyle Walker and the inadequate response of Stowe town manager Charles Safford.
Initially, the appropriate response to Walker’s actions would have been to fire him from not only his part-time position as a Stowe police officer, but also from his leadership positions as fire chief and town health officer. However, the continued failure to act by Charles Safford, and his obvious dismissal and failure to comprehend the severity of Walker’s conduct, leads us at the Clarina Howard Nichols Center to call on both Walker and Safford to resign from their positions or, if they refuse, for the Stowe Selectboard to replace Safford with someone equipped to restore safety to Stowe’s public safety department.
Our communities must be long past the time when the abuse of women was minimized or dismissed by the old boys’ network that reflexively moves to protect the reputation of the perpetrator, rather than the survivor. Through his public statements and unwillingness to remove Walker from his position of power, Safford has shown that is precisely what is occurring in Stowe under his leadership.
In the Oct. 7 issue of the Stowe Reporter, Safford was quoted as saying, “His (Kyle Walker) reputation has taken a hit and he will have to be extra diligent going forward, but he has a right to demonstrate improved performance.”
Safford has also provided Walker’s need for an income and the lack of criminal charges being filed as justification for a man who has admitted sexual misconduct on the job to remain in one of the most powerful positions in the Stowe community.
Neither a leader in a community’s public safety department who has admitted sexually harming a member of our community, nor a town manager charged with the hiring and oversight of town employees who cannot or will not acknowledge that harm, should be allowed to continue in those roles of power and public trust.
This situation has been allowed to go on for far too long. We expect a change in leadership at both the Stowe Fire Department and the town of Stowe. It is time for Walker and Safford to admit their mistakes, step down and allow our town to heal and once again build trust where it has been broken.
Sarah Henshaw
President
Clarina Howard Nichols Center board of directors
