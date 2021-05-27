To the Editor:
Rob Roper's latest op-ed criticizes the Vermont Legislature's decision to pass vote-by-mail, arguing that it will make our elections less safe. (“Voting bill a cheating free-for-all,” May 20, 2021)
Election officials have repeatedly made clear in testimony that universal vote-by-mail is safe and effective. Vermonters overwhelmingly agree: in polling, over two-thirds say that they support making vote-by-mail permanent. The bill passed both chambers with strong bipartisan majorities and is expected to be signed by Gov. Phil Scott.
Democracy works best when everyone participates. That’s what drove the implementation of vote-by-mail during the pandemic, when Vermont’s vote turnout reached record numbers. As Speaker Jill Krowinski said, “The passage of our bill sends a clear signal that we believe our democracy is stronger when we make it more accessible and open to all Vermonters.”
Unfortunately, nationally, not every elected official values the right to vote or key democratic principles. In many states, political leaders are seeking to restrict access to the ballot or even pass legislation that would permit state legislatures to overturn the will of the people in their state's presidential vote.
American democracy is in an incredibly fragile state. I’m thrilled to see Vermont leading the way in expanding access to the ballot and applaud the legislature for passing vote-by-mail.
Scott Weathers
Stowe
