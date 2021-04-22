To the Editor:
Should Stowe withdraw from the Lamoille South Unified Union school district?
Absolutely, unequivocally, the answer is yes.
The issue of whether Stowe, Morristown and Elmore should merge has been studied for 18 years. These studies have shown, and determined, there is no reason why we should be a merged district.
At the April 12 Stowe Selectboard meeting, I did not hear any positives that have resulted from a merger. As a Lamoille South Unified Union school board member, who has been deeply immersed in this issue over the past few years, I cannot tell you of one positive I have seen or been told about. I am not looking to the past; I am looking to the future.
The future can be promising and optimistic if we vote yes on article one.
I want what is best for the community in which I have lived for the past 10 years — ironic that we moved here for the schools and now I am not sure. I want what is best for the students, who are amazing, talented, driven, goal oriented and kind. I want the families who left the district to come back.
I fear we will continue to lose more families if we continue down this merged path. Declining enrollment means declining dollars. I want what is best for the teachers and administrators, who are professional, smart, great and passionate about what they do.
I want to retain our incredible teachers, have them be proud of where they work, and have them be comfortable sharing their ideas. I want what is best for the taxpayers, regardless if they have children in the schools. I want what is best for all. I want us to get back to being proud of all our schools.
I am voting yes on May 11 for my daughter — she is only three — so that I can be excited about sending her to the Stowe public schools. Join me in casting a yes vote so our community can once again go back to having the excellent schools it's known for.
Erica Loomis
Stowe
