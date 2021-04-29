To the Editor:
I am writing to urge you to vote no regarding the withdrawal of the Stowe schools from Lamoille South United Union school district. As someone who went via bus to a merged public school district, I believe that I grew and learned much more through this experience by being exposed to students who were diverse economically, racially and intellectually than otherwise.
I understand that people are upset to lose our ranking as the No. 1 school system in Vermont from U.S. News & World Report. That decision was made based on data that predates the merger. In addition, people are upset that Stowe students weren’t able to take AP classes. Some people attribute that fact to the merger.
According to Superintendent Tracy Wrend, teachers choose not to offer Stowe students AP classes because they were overwhelmed by trying to reinvent the basic educational structure during the pandemic. She said they didn’t have the bandwidth to deal with the Stowe AP classes at that time. Hopefully, next year, these classes will be available to Stowe students if not in person, then virtually.
I also believe that it is a mistake to move too quickly and pull out now because the merger was only in place for six months before COVID-19 hit. The fact that student enrollment declined cannot be blamed completely on the merger. We know that the parents of 86 students chose to homeschool them when the pandemic struck, whereas 27 were sent to Bishop Marshall and 39 to a mix of other private schools.
We don’t know that the state will even allow us to return to our own stand-alone school system. They may make us merge with another district that is even further apart than our current merged one.
Additionally, the costs to Stowe’s teachers will impact their salaries and their health care costs as well as our tax rates — all may increase. Until we have more information, I urge you to vote no.
Helene G. Martin
Stowe
