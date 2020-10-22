To the Editor:
Simply stated, 2020 has laid bare where past policy shortcomings have left too many Vermonters behind. It’s time that we have a leader who will protect our current values and advocate for our most pressing issues, for today and for tomorrow.
That’s why I support Jo Sabel Courtney. She is the voice we need in Montpelier.
Our current leadership, who has held office for 14 years, has voted against many of the issues that we in our district hold dear. You don’t have to look far back in history to see when, time and again, our prerogatives have not been represented in the Vermont House.
Since the 2018 election, our current representative voted counter to our values and against increasing minimum wage, establishing statewide family and medical leave, and creating smart environmental standards and solutions.
Right now, the answer couldn’t be more apparent: We need Courtney because Vermont needs her.
On healthcare, a vote for Courtney is obvious. She knows that tethering access to healthcare through full-time employment isn’t just inefficient, it’s unjust. With many Vermonters unemployed, under-employed or self-employed, we must ensure citizens can afford the care they rightfully deserve.
Common sense and economic data from across numerous jurisdictions worldwide have proven that healthy communities are the engines that power robust economies across all socio-economic groups.
For our environment, Courtney will be a steward and an advocate. There have been multiple instances when our current representative has voted against legislation that would protect our delicate ecosystem, despite glaring evidence showing that the past decade has been the warmest and wettest in recorded modern history. Our agricultural and tourism industries rely on the wellbeing of our environment. Courtney’s commitment to thoughtful stewardship will safeguard these critical sectors of our economy.
Finally, she knows that a living wage is a fair wage. Too many citizens who make their careers in Stowe can’t afford to live in this beautiful town. Courtney will work to reverse this negative trend through thoughtful legislation that will defend every citizen’s right to live wherever they call home.
So, when you vote this election, remember our Vermont values, and let’s make the local leadership change we need.
Lauren Bass
Stowe
