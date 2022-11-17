To the Editor:
Coming out of a pandemic and changing locations did not deter Stowe Veterans Day Breakfast from being a success.
We appreciate the full support of Stowe High School; the administration and staff were on board from day one.
Thank you to our wonderful and steadfast sponsors with their in-kind donations. This event could not happen without you: Trapp Family Lodge, Stowe Community Church, Cabot Creamery, Cold Hollow Cider, Artisian Coffee and Tea Company, Mansfield Dairy, and our maple syrup providers, Nebraska Knoll Sugar Farm, Stowe Maple Products and Paul Percy.
We appreciate our student coordinators, JP Marhefka and Kate Tilgner. All the student volunteers jumped in and did a terrific job.
Thank you to the Stowe Reporter for helping to promote the event, and to the UPS Store for providing our posters.
A big nod to Lisa Matckey, who is always ready to help, and to Stella Richards for running the big errand and showing up for the morning.
It was another year of heartfelt appreciation for our veterans and time well spent bridging the generations in our community.
Thank you all who attended, especially those who gave their service to our nation.
Terrie Wehse, Stefi Clymer
Stowe
