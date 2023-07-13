To the Editor:
Since 2015, I’ve experienced a significant increase in PTSD from the absurdities of the federal government. After reading Jed Lipsky’s excellent recap of his first legislative session, I am reminded of how democratic processes are supposed to work and why we are fighting so hard to keep them. (“Lipsky checks in on votes this session,” July 6, 2023)
