To the Editor:
Brilliant. John Labarge, in his recent column (“Costly approach: the arrogant supermajority in the Legislature,” Stowe Reporter, May 25) complains that the Democratic supermajority has an agenda that will “provide them with funding and political power and to hell with anyone else.” He then proceeds, literally in the next four paragraphs, to summarize bills prioritized by the supermajority designed specifically to help many thousands of lower income people.
(0) comments
