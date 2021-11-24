To the Editor:
In order to prevent misunderstandings, suspicion or inappropriate accusations, Vermont should enact a curriculum transparency law to enable all residents, at a glance online, to see what is being taught.
The legislation would require all schools and school boards to publicly post all materials used in the classroom, including but not limited to any recommended or required printed matter, videos, podcasts, invited speakers, field trips and links to any online materials.
Pending such a law, individual schools and school boards should voluntarily implement educational transparency programs.
Mark Lazarovich
Stowe
