To the Editor:
Vermont should have longer paid parental leave so parents can take care of their newborn babies.
Here are two reasons why paid parental leave is so important. First, paid parental leave will improve a newborn’s mental development. It will improve the physical health of the newborn baby.
When a parent is not given the privilege to leave work paid, it will ruin the newborn’s mental health. According to the Harvard Review of Psychiatry, paid maternity leave is associated with beneficial effects on the mental health of mothers and children, including a decrease in postpartum maternal depression and intimate partner violence.
According to PubMed Central, parental inconsistency and a lack of love can lead to long-term mental health problems as well as to reduced overall potential and happiness. I think mental health is important because it reduces violence in the newborn baby’s life. This is good because this will reduce crime rates and physical injuries.
According to EurekAlert! paid maternity leave is “directly correlated with decreased infant and child mortality.” It is also associated with improved attendance at pediatric well-baby visits, more timely immunizations, and a markedly reduced risk of infant rehospitalizations in the first year of life.
And, according to the National Partnership for Women & Families, paid maternity leave improves maternal and infant health, including physical health and well-being. Also, according to the National Partnership for Women & Families, increases of paid parental and maternity leave decreases rates of infant mortality.
I think that physical health is important for a newborn because it reduces chances of infant death. This is good because a newborn can live a long and healthy life.
Some people may argue that the workplace will lose money if employees are leaving work paid. But if you offer paid maternity or paternity leave it is more likely that more people will become employees, and the workplace will make more money.
In conclusion, I believe that the state of Vermont should make a law for paid maternity and paternity leave because it will improve an infant’s mental and physical health. Think about the newborn’s general health and the future of our children.
Solomon Berlin
Fifth grader
Stowe Elementary School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.